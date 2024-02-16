MGA considering a bill to increase enforcement in MD work zones

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller testified in favor of a bill to increase enforcement of safe driving laws in Maryland work zones.

"Safer driving in work zones will lead to safer driving everywhere," said the Lt. Governor to the committee.

House Bill 513, known as the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, is one of the pieces of legislation that stemmed from a commission to figure out the best ways to increase safety in work zones following the crash on I-695 last March.

Some of the family members of the victims of the 695 crash were in the room for the bill hearing.

Lt. Governor Miller said seeing the families hurt by this tragedy is heartbreaking.

"I know that every one of these family members that have lost loved ones, that's what they want to do. They want to make sure others don't go through the same suffering that they are," said Lt. Gov. Miller.

The bill would make it so speed cameras in work zones can be unmanned.

Increase speed camera fines from $40 to $290, the same as if an officer pulled someone over.

Allow local communities to put up cameras in their work zones and give some of the revenue to them.

The lieutenant governor says we have to change the culture around work zone safety.

"Do it in many different ways... through education, engineering, and enforcement, and what we did today was part of enforcement," said Lt. Gov. Miller.

Howard Bostick shared the story of working along the Jones Falls Expressway when a truck hit his car going 70 miles per hour.

"Unfortunately, if I was in there, I probably would've been retired right now cause who knows what kind of injuries I would've sustained," said Bostick.

No one testified against the bill, though some lawmakers want to see amendments, like one to make sure the speed cameras aren't left up after the work zone is finished.