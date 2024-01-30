Bill looks to make legacy admissions history

House Bill 4 was heard in the Appropriations Committee, with just bill sponsor Delegate Jazz Lewis testifying for the legislation.

HB4 is a reaction to the Supreme Court's decision last summer to overturn race-based affirmative action decisions in admission to colleges and universities.

Lewis said in the hearing Tuesday afternoon that in the wake of that decision, Maryland must look at other ways to ensure that its institutions of higher education have diversity and opportunity.

The bill would prohibit any colleges and universities in the state that receive public money to consider legacy in its admission process.

Earlier today, I testified in favor of my legislation to end consideration of a student's legacy status during the college admissions process.



We should end this unfair practice that places some privileged students above others when they go to apply for college.

Del. Nino Magione asked Del. Lewis about how one might determine that legacy was a factor in one's admission to a college or university. Lewis answered that legacy should add flexibility to an applicant who doesn't otherwise meet the standards for admission.

The bill had no opposition, though one delegate, Del. Josh Stonko, asked about adding an amendment to add the word donor to the legislation.

Lewis also let the committee know that this bill would not impact universities communicating with alumni and their children and sending swag to get kids excited about their college.

A voting session for the bill has not yet been scheduled.