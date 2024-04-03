Emergency Maryland PORT Act passes unanimously in Senate

The Maryland PORT Act, an emergency bill introduced on Friday, passed the state Senate unanimously on Wednesday afternoon, moving it to the House chamber.

The bill was introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson and Republican Senator Johnny Ray Salling inan effort to financially help port workers who are impacted by the collapse of the Key Bridge last week.

It had passed its second reading, with amendments in an earlier session on Wednesday.

The House version of the bill has a bill hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

It'll have to be a quick turnaround for those bills though, as session ends on Monday, April 8.