Pava LaPere's mother testifies for bills bearing her daughter's name

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Caroline LaPere once again stood in front of legislative committees urging lawmakers to pass bills memorializing her daughter.

Pava LaPere was found murdered in September at her Mount Vernon apartment.

Her alleged killer, Jason Billingsley, was released from prison early through a system that allows inmates to earn diminution credits by participating in things like education, and work.

"She was making big differences in the world and another big difference that needs to be made now is we need a safer world," said Caroline LaPere about her daughter.

This bill would get rid of those credits for those convicted of first degree rape.

The bill faces opposition from some public defenders who say it would lower the incentive inmates have to rehabilitate themselves.

Caroline is confident it will pass.

"That's violent, and therefore you shouldn't be able to have a lesser sentence because of your good behavior in prison," said Caroline.

The Moore-Miller administration is also sponsoring a bill to create a tech entrepreneur grant in the Baltimore metro area.

It would provide $50,000 to startup companies founded by current or former students at universities in the metro.

"She was all about entrepreneurs, that's how you change a society. Especially young entrepreneurs, she started her company when she was in college. You don't have the funding you don't have that many people," said Caroline.

The LaPere family would even stay involved in the grants.

Her brother will help review the applicants.

No one testified against the grant.