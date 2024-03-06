MGA bill would increase regulation of cremation industry

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been a battle for people in the Baltimore metro hoping to stop crematoriums from popping up in their neighborhoods.

Their concern is the burning of human remains along with things like implants or prosthetics create health risks.

"There's a gap, there's a gap in regulation that MDE hasn't addressed yet," said Lisa Polyak, a Govans community member.

"They haven't updated their regulations on cremation in about 30 years. Meanwhile, cremations has become a very much in demand after death care," said Polyak.

Air pollutants can increase the risk of issues like asthma and COPD.

Legislation introduced by Senator Mary Washington would make sure new crematoriums have to be located 1,000 feet away from schools, homes and businesses.

"The proximity or house close individuals are to the source of the air pollution it increases the risk that the air can be breathed in," said the Democratic Senator representing Baltimore city and county.

Andy Dudek from white marsh has been trying to stop a crematorium from being built in his neighborhood which he says would go up right across the street from a daycare.

"For the benefit of all the residents of the state of Maryland this needs to be enacted into law," said Dudek.

Opponents to the bill in a hearing earlier in the legislative session say this regulation could lead to increase costs for people choosing cremation and that current regulation is enough.

Currently, cremation is becoming one of the most popular after death plans with projections that seventy percent of people will be cremated in the next two decades.