Governor issues proclamation that could extend legislative session for budget negotiations

Amidst the tragedy of the Key Bridge collapse, the Governor has had to issue a proclamation that deals with the State's budget.

A conference committee to iron out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget adjourned for the day just before 5 p.m. Monday, on the 83rd day of session.

The State's constitution states that if the legislature has not finalized the budget by the 83rd day, the Governor "shall issue a proclamation extending the session for some further period," but only for lawmakers to finish working on the budget.

"We have just seen an unprecedented tragedy in our state. Tonight's procedural step allows the General Assembly to continue working towards a final budget that makes Maryland safer, more economically competitive, more affordable and the state that serves while we navigate the impacts of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. It remains vital that the Senate and the House find compromise as soon as possible, pass the budget, and provide certainty at this challenging and uncertain time."



-Governor Wes Moore, April 1, 2024

2012 was the last time anything like this has happened. Governor O'Malley had to call back legislators twice to get the budget passed that year.

The communications director for Senate President Bill Ferguson said that the proclamation extends the session only if lawmakers can't get it done by Sine Die on Monday, April 8th.

"We will," he added.

The text of the proclamation wasn't immediately available .