Senate bill would close 'drug-dealer loophole'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Senator Will Folden is proposing a bill that has struggled to cross the finish line in recent years.

The bill would close what's known as the 'drug-dealer loophole.'

"Someone that was arrested as a drug dealer with a gun in the commission of a crime. Because they are added with the additional charge with intent to distribute, they are not treated with the same severity as a person committing the same crime with a gun without the intent to distribute," said Senator Folden, a Republican from Frederick County.

The bill has failed four times in Annapolis, twice not making it out of the house.

Senator Folden added in language to aid people recently released from prison to help it get across the finish line.

"To be able to reintegrate into society, have the resources available to them to find housing and hopefully become productive members of society again," said the senator.

There were no questions from the committee during today's hearing or anyone who spoke against the bill.