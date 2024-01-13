General Assembly to consider bill to let Baltimore set its own tax for vacants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore's vacant problem is no secret.

Roughly 13,000 properties in the city are unlivable.

It's why Delegate Regina Boyce is backing a bill to let the city increase their taxes.

"It's going to force you to either sell it, right? It's going to force you to put money into it and rehab it and then put it on the market or get rid of it as soon as possible and that's what we want," said Delegate Boyce, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

One of the issues with vacant properties is people hoarding them, hoping the area around them gets developed or gentrified and the property value goes up.

Then they'll sell or develop it and turn a profit.

This damages the city with blighted, unlivable buildings that lower the value of communities.

"They're speculating, they're waiting cause they hear this particular area is supposed to be the next best thing," Boyce said.

Mayor Brandon Scott supports the bill. He's made solving the vacant housing issue a top priority.

"We know folks are sitting on vacant houses, waiting to make money off them. We want to make it very difficult for those who own vacant homes in Baltimore, which we have gotten down to its lowest number in decades, we want to make it uncomfortable for them to do so," said Scott.

Washington D.C. already has a special tax rate for vacant properties.

In D.C., vacant properties are taxed at 5% and blighted homes are taxed at 10% of their value.

Currently, Baltimore charges homeowners slightly above 2% of the value.

Delegate Boyce feels the bill will become law this legislative session, then it's up to the mayor and city council to set the rate.