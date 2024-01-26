Representative Dutch Ruppersberger won't seek re-election

Representative Dutch Ruppersberger will retire at the end of this term, his spokesperson has confirmed.

It's been the honor of a lifetime, Maryland! After 21 years in Congress, I have decided to pass the torch to our next generation of leaders and retire at the end of my current term. Full announcement video here: https://t.co/yFRJsFbVC3 — Dutch for Congress (@GoDutchForMD) January 26, 2024

Ruppersberger represents Maryland's 2nd congressional district since 2003, which at various times has included parts of Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Harford County, Howard County and Baltimore City.

Prior to Congress, Ruppersberger served as the Baltimore County Executive from 1994 to 2002, and a member of the County Council from 1986 to 1994.

“My friend Representative Dutch Ruppersberger has spent years fighting for the people of Baltimore, his district, and our nation. I'm grateful for his decades of exemplary public service, including his work on behalf of our national security. Dutch’s dedication to bettering the lives of Marylanders has always driven him forward – from his tenure in Congress to his time as Baltimore County Executive to his work outside of elected office, serving as the Vice Chairman of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Board of Visitors. His commitment – and the commitment of his wife Kay and family – to our state are clear. He'll be missed here in Congress but once Team Maryland, always Team Maryland.”



-Senator Chris Van Hollen

His retirement makes a fourth seat without an incumbent running for the Maryland Congressional delegation in 2024. Senator Ben Cardin and Representative John Sarbanes (MD-3) both announced their retirements last year. Representative David Trone (MD-6) is vacating his seat to run for Senator Cardin's seat.

