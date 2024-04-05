Lawmakers debate key legislation as time winds down in session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The legislative marathon is in the final mile.

Lawmakers throughout Annapolis are debating key pieces of legislation yet to be passed.

Juvenile justice hasn't made it through yet, a priority for Republicans.

"We're going to fight until the last minute to make sure we're getting tough on serious and violent repeat juvenile offenders," said House Minortiy Leader Jason Buckel.

Leaders in the Senate say it's a priority to get passed.

The House and Senate have settled their differences on the bill.

"I'm very happy with the final product, I think we sat down with our house counterparts and we made the bill better," said Senator Will Smith.

A bill allowing the state to purchase Pimlico Race Course is still up in the air.

The legislation did make it out of a rules committee and had a hearing today.

"Horse racing is one that we're going to have to navigate through the weekend," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The port act, a financial aid package following the Key Bridge collapse, is getting guardrails put on it by the house economic matters committee.

Maryland's budget has been finalized, resulting in hundreds of millions in tax and fee increases on the backs of motorists and tobacco users.​

"This is a $63 billion budget and a $63 billion budget that funds all of the things our policy committees work on," said Senator Guy Guzzone.

A bill increasing fines in work zones is nearing final approval.

It was proposed following the I-695 crash that resulted in the death of 6 construction workers.

The Senators and Delegates will meet over the weekend and multiple times Monday to get bills to Governor Moore's desk.