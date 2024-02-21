Advocates continue fight to close Noah's law loophole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vickie Brown lost her son 20 years ago.

A drunk driver hit her car going 125 miles an hour, split her car in half and killed her 12-year-old son Darius.

"We have a new way of living life without Darius that's become our norm because it's too hard living life without him," Brown said.

Rich Leotta lost his son Noah, a police officer, when a drunk driver hit him as he was handling a traffic stop.

"And make sure that we make a difference and save lives in memory of Noah and all the other victims," Leotta said.

The bill would close a loophole allowing people who receive probation without judgment for a first offense to avoid receiving an ignition interlock system.

It passed the Senate last year but struggled to get out of committee until the final day of the legislative session.

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Luke Clippinger says some members of the committee have reservations about the costs.

"In the past, the committee has had questions about the cost, they've had questions about who benefits from that. There are certainly some private companies who benefit quite a bit from it," Clippinger said.

Leotta sees it differently.

"The cost of an interlock, what's the cost of a human life, of Noah's life and all the other victims of impaired driving, what's the cost of that," Leotta asked.

The families are hopeful the bill passes this year, but won't give up if it doesn't.