Hundreds of bills considered by General Assembly during 'crossover day'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Just three weeks remain in the legislative session, lawmakers are making the final push to get their legislation through, before the deadline.

"Please pass the amendments," Delegate Brian Crosby asked the house floor Monday morning as the House considered hundreds of bills.

The Senate meeting twice Monday, usually a lighter day in Annapolis.

Senate Republicans highlighted their efforts throughout the session.

"I think the top line is right now, the Senate Republicans have been leading the fight against tax increases," said Senator Steven Hershey.

The minority party has pushed for theft and a handgun to become a felony, regardless of the gun's cost.

The bill was rolled into a larger firearms package that passed out of the Senate.

House Republicans are still battling with their Democratic colleagues over tax increases.

"I will note that under the House's tax and fees plan you're talking about over a billion dollars in new taxes and fees," said Delegate Jason Buckel.

Democrats are hashing out their differences on raising taxes.

This week the House will consider increases to the budget they proposed Friday.

"The answer is revenues, as I said since the first day of session, this year we are not going to balance our budget without a serious conversation about revenues," said Speaker Adrienne Jones.

Governor Wes Moore has 15 of his 16 proposed bills moving forward with another one expected to move this week.

"We appreciate the partnership of legislators in both the House and the Senate as the governor's bills work their way through the legislative process," said the Governor's Chief Legislative Officer, Eric Luedtke.

The Pava LaPere Act, which would get rid of diminution credits for people serving sentences for first-degree-rape, is not moving.

Both sides are still figuring out the minor differences between the Senate and House versions of a bill to change how the state treats juveniles accused of a crime.

The General Assembly has 21 days left to get the bills to Governor Moore's desk.