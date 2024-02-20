MGA bill would block adult content on devices by default

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The internet can be a dangerous place for children.

Take DeAsia Wiggins, who was unsupervised online as an 11-year-old in the foster system.

"I, unfortunately, was accessing hardcore pornography online," said Wiggins.

The dangers that started online didn't end there; moving into the real world and getting more serious.

"I was trafficked online and in the real world due to my access to the pornography," said Wiggins.

Wiggins made it out and now fights for legislation to protect children who might not have people in their lives aware of the easy access to adult content any child with a cellphone or tablet and WiFi has.

It's why she supports a bill from Delegate Shaneka Henson to require manufacturers to make the default settings restrict adult content.

"To activate in those devices content filters that would block obscene content," said Henson, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County.

The bill outlines what obscene content is.

"We're talking about sexual acts, nudity, sadomasochism, and all of those things that lack any artists, educational, artistic, political or scientific value," said Henson.

The delegate says devices already have these protective filters available, but parents have to enable them.

Lobbyists for tech companies testified against the bill, saying that default censorship violates free speech.

They also said the bill would likely draw First Amendment challenges in the court system.