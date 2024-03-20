House, Senate on collision course over tax and fee increases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — "This budget is balanced but as I also mentioned this budget contains red flags ahead," said Delegate Ben Barnes as he introduced the State's budget to the House floor.

Those red flags the appropriations Chair is referring to are billions of dollars in long term funding shortfalls to transportation and education funds.

House Democrats' solution includes a number of tax and fee increases that led to a lengthy debate on the House floor.

"I don't think there's any coincidence that we're $3.3 billion over budget all of the sudden is because we're $4 billion over on the purple line mass transit system," said Delegate Jason Buckel, a Republican from Allegany County.

"Will this provide the funding and the resources that MDOT needs to restore those road and bridge projects? Yes," said Delegate Barnes.

Republicans proposed a number of amendments of their own, all were shot down.

"Cause right now I tell you if you're a motorist in the state of Maryland you're taking a beating. I move the amendment, thank you madam speaker," said Delegate Matthew Morgan whose amendment was unsuccessful.

The passing of this budget puts the House and Senate on a collision course.

The Senate president has been adamant he does not want to see major tax increases this year.

"We need to be more thoughtful about this when you have a revenue package that comes in the last few weeks of session it often comes with unintended consequences," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Despite the push back from the other chamber, the House passed its budget forward with the increases.

It needs one more approval from the delegates, a mainly ceremonial vote, and then it heads back to the senate.