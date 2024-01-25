Lawmakers propose series of bills to protect MD consumers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It was a hot topic following the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco and it's at the front of mind for anyone trying to get a ticket to the AFC championship game.

Lawmakers are proposing legislation to crack down on ticket re-sellers drastically driving up the secondary market.

"The complexities surrounding ticket purchases for events have become apparent with exorbitant fees, high ticket prices and a lack of transparency creating challenges for our constituents," said Senator Dawn Gile, a Democrat from Anne Arundel County.

The bill would cap resale prices to the face value level plus any fees from originally buying the ticket.

"No parent would ever tolerate a stalker following their child to school or tracking everything they do. But right now internet companies are tracking everything our children do," said Senator Benjamin Kramer, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

Another bill focuses on protecting children from having their information tracked by tech companies.

The bill would stop the collection of things like a child's voice or keeping data on a child's location.

Another bill focuses on energy companies that may get people to switch to their company for a lower teaser rate but jack the prices up once the teaser rate is over.

"No Maryland family that is busy working to keep the lights on should have to worry about being swindled by someone promising better rates for the short term without telling them the long term effects, essentially ripping them off," said Delegate Brian Crosby, a Democrat from St. Mary's County.

The electricity and gas consumer protection bill was given the designation of senate bill one. This means it's a key piece of legislation for the senate to get passed.