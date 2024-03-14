Charging ahead, upgrade plan for Pimlico races to Annapolis

With just days until crossover day in the state legislature, the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority (MTROA) has requested a bill for lawmakers that would codify its Pimlico Plus plan first unveiled in January.

What is expected to be House Bill 1524 is not yet officially in the Maryland General Assembly's online system, but would make the State of Maryland, through the MTROA, in charge of the horse racing industry in the state.

It would also move all horse racing to Pimlico after the facility gets a revamp and create another new training facility at another location.

Greg Cross, the chairman of the MTROA, gave the following statement on the announcement that the agreement with the Stronach Group had been finalized and the legislation had been put together:

"The Maryland Racing Authority is proud to support this plan that will help secure the future of horse racing here in Maryland.



We are thankful to Belinda Stronach and the Stronach Group for their longtime stewardship of horse racing in Maryland and the professionalism and good faith they brought to this process with the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority.



We know the state is eager to see the long overdue improvements to Pimlico and investments in the Park Heights community come to fruition, and the governor looks forward to working with the General Assembly to finalize this deal and pass the authorizing legislation to make it a reality."

The bill is expected to be sponsored by the Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary, according to sources within the governor's administration.

There is no word on a Senate crossfile.