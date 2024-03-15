House, Senate leadership battle over whether or not to raise taxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — House Democrats are pushing for tax and fee increases they say are critical to funding essential parts of the state like public education and transportation.

Their worry is the current budget cuts too much and doesn't address looming funding issues.

"We are ready and willing to meet these challenges head on," said Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones.

House Democrats are proposing a bill to allow casinos to operate online. It would generate about $210 million for education.

"To turn around and not provide funding for the blueprint for public education is essentially turning our back on our commitments. Turning our back on our students and our public teachers," said Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary.

For transportation, they plan to increase taxes on buying a car by half a percent, estimating $200 million will be brought in.

Vehicles that don't give off emissions and don't contribute to the gas tax revenue will get a $125 surcharge on its registration.

Ride share trips will be taxed 75 cents for each ride.

The Maryland Transportation Authority will get the ability to increase tolls.

"We can't pretend that these things don't cost money, and we can't pretend that the problem is not now," said Delegate Marc Korman.

The House is also concerned about the use of money out of savings accounts for the state.

According to them, $760 million was pulled out to prop up the budget this year.

Senate President Bill Ferguson shut down any chances for major tax increases this year.

"We will not be considering wholesale or significant increases to Maryland sales tax, full stop," said the Senate President at his weekly press conference.

Governor Wes Moore's office sent out a statement saying, "Any conversation with the general assembly around taxes is going to have a very high bar for the governor, and any of those conversations will focus on creating fiscally disciplined ways of making Maryland's economy grow."