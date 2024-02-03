Judge's murder prompts lawmakers to consider bill to conceal personal information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In October of last year, judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot and killed outside his home.

Wilkinson ruled against the alleged shooter, Pedro Argote, shooter earlier that day in a custody case.

According to Wilkinson's wife, Argote found out where they lived online.

"We know that in July 2023 a defendant in a domestic case began searching for my husband on the internet. We also know that on Oct.19, 2023, that man no longer had to search for Drew because the internet led him to Drew," said Stephanie Wilkinson.

Stephanie spoke to the judicial proceedings committee about the pain and suffering her family has endured since that day.

"I am devastated that I lost my husband but my heart is beyond repair that my children lost their father," said Stephanie.

She wasn't the only person impacted by violence against judges.

Esther Salas, a federal judge, whose son was killed in 2020 by an angry lawyer who posed as a delivery driver and showed up at her home, spoke in favor of the bill.

Delegate Luke Clippinger, chair of judiciary committee, says Andrew's death made it apparent something had to be done.

"So I'll say the other thing the bill does is not only helps protect their personal information, but also sets up a group to look up when it goes back and forth to work when they're in the courthouse itself that they're safe so they can do their job and protect the rule of law," said Clippinger.

Judges would have to request this information to be taken down.

The bill also would allow for the punishment of posting a judge's information knowing it could lead to harming them.