Marylanders rally at Lawyers Mall in support of energy bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As lawmakers were debating bills on the Senate floor, progressive Maryland was rallying at Lawyer's Mall in support of a bill to end subsidizing waste energy programs like incinerators.

Currently, the state considers incinerators a renewable energy for a program that gives companies that produce renewable energy money.

"We should not be subsidizing burning of trash and pitching it to our constituents and neighbors as renewable energy," said Delegate Vaughn Stewart.

Wheelabrator, the incinerator located along I-95 in South Baltimore, is one of the companies that would be impacted.

The company testified against the bill, saying the Environmental Protection Agency considers waste energy renewable, adding that it's a better option than sending the waste to a landfill and producing the energy from fossil fuels.

Opponents feel it's harmful to their health.

"I feel outraged that we are funding a harmful operation while there is an abundance of health issues in my neighborhood," said one concerned citizen.

The bill hasn't been voted on in committee yet.

Another bill would change the target of the Empower Program from electric to natural gas.

The program helps people switch to more energy and environmentally-friendly appliances.

"Everyone pays in, and then anyone can access the benefits as well," said Emily Scarr. "Historically, there was also funding from the state. It would be great if the state also added more incentives for energy efficiency."

Baltimore Gas and Electric say that while the company supports efforts reducing climate impacts, it feels the bill doesn't allow the Public Service Commission to find the most efficient and cost-effective way to keep rates low, adding it looks forward to working with lawmakers.

Both bills have been introduced before but struggled to get across the finish line.