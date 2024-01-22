First Lady, Speaker Jones launch reproductive freedom campaign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The General Assembly put the right to an abortion to a vote during last year's legislative session.

Now, the lawmakers who put it on the ballot are pushing for it to pass.​

"And a yes vote will amend our constitution to guarantee everyone the right to reproductive freedom including the right to abortion access," Speaker Adrienne Jones said.

House Speaker Jones and first lady Dawn Moore headlined the kickoff rally.

Talking about the importance of putting the right to an abortion on the state constitution, the first lady argued the state government could look differently than the current democrat supermajority it has now.

"We don't know who our leaders will be 20 or 30 years from now and even though this is Maryland, fights continue to come to our doorstep," Moore said.

Speaker Jones talked about what this would mean for women in other states who are losing access to abortion care.

"Because we just don't need to win, we need to send a message loud and clear to women in Texas and West Virginia and in any state that Maryland is and always will be a safe haven for reproductive freedom," Jones said.

There is opposition to the campaign.

Delegate Ric Metzgar of Baltimore County released a statement saying:

"I think it is wrong to enshrine abortion into the Maryland constitution. I favor giving the mother the option of listening to the heartbeat of the of the baby before deciding on having an abortion. While others are trying to end life, I prefer to give life," Metzgar.

According to a 2021 Goucher College poll, the majority of Marylanders support abortions being legal but the state is split on if it should be in all cases or not.

Maryland is also supportive of most ballot measures, voting yes for more than 90% of them since 2000.