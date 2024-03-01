Maryland State House to add emergency text alert system

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State House is working on implementing a new emergency text alert system.

This news comes just one day after the State House was on lockdown due to a security threat.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said the state signed a contract with Motorola on Monday for the new system.

Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones and Ferguson have been speaking about this issue for "quite a while" given the construction happening on campus.

"We have been very concerned about having clear lines of communication," Ferguson said.

The system will allow for geofencing and text messaging alerts for anyone on campus.

"Do I wish we had it yesterday? Of course. We learned an important lesson on places where we can improve," Ferguson said.

The Senate President says they hope to have the system in place by the end of session.