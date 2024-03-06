Mayor scott hosts annual Baltimore night in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore Night in Annapolis is about more than hearing what city and state leaders are doing to improve Baltimore; it is also an opportunity for those leaders to connect directly to the people they are making the changes for.

It was a crowded room Tuesday night as leaders representing Baltimore City outlined key issues they are working on in the State House this session.

In the crowd were also leaders of different neighborhood groups, eager to hear the plans.

“Our delegation is the best. They do a great job of connecting with our residents, but the best way for them to do that is to see them while they are down here during the session each and every day," says Mayor Scott.

Each of the state delegates took time to briefly talk about what initiatives they are pushing in the state house.

“We get to focus on investing in all the things that we care about. That's building the red linen. That's making sure we invest in our school system. That's public safety. That's economic development. That's housing. That's what we are working for every single day," says. Delegate Mark Edelson.

Delegate Stephanie Smith shared her excitement about Governor Moore efforts to invest money in Baltimore’s housing and development projects.

“To a tune of about 70 million plus to try to battle vacant housing and blight. These are the things we see every day, and I want you to know that we're here, we still see those things," says Smith.

Members of Baltimore’s city council were also in attendance, sharing bills they are working on and have passed.

Council president Nick Mosby highlighting a housing bill which was passed recently.

“We were able to pass an inclusionary bill that going forward, all city-funded projects will have at least 10 percent set aside units for lower-income residents throughout our city, whether it’s in the harbor, whether it’s in Patterson Park, whether it’s in down the hill, no matter where in our city we’re going to have access," says Mosby.

While speaking with Mayor Scott, he shared his excitement about seeing so many Baltimoreans travel all the way to Annapolis to hear about the work delegates are doing on the state level.

“And they have an immense amount of pride for their city, and it’s great to see that and that camaraderie that they are building," says Mayor Scott.

Many of the city and state leaders say they are optimistic these important pieces of legislation will pass through the state house with just 34 days left in the regular legislative session.