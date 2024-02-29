Watch Now
Lockdown lifted at Maryland State House after security threat

Jeff Morgan
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 29, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The lockdown has been lifted at the Maryland State House after a security threat, officials say.

Annapolis Police got a call of a threat to the State Capital around 5 p.m.

Staff members, personnel community members were asked to shelter in place and listen to directions from law enforcement according to the Governor's office.

Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police and Maryland Capital Police swept the State House based on the phoned-in threat.

The top floor of the building was cleared first and once the bottom floor and the grounds were cleared, an all clear was given.

"We want to thank all the law enforcement officers who responded today. We and everyone else in the legislative complex are grateful for their presence as we continue to do the people’s work," said in a joint statement from Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

According to Annapolis Police, they didn't find anyone a suspicious person or any suspicious activity/items.

