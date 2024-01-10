Lawmakers begin 2024 session focusing on crime and the budget

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Senators and Delegates have made the move back to Annapolis for the 90-day lawmaking sprint.

The first day was mainly ceremonial but big topics will need to be tackled while lawmakers have the chance.

Top priority for Senate President Bill Ferguson, the budget.

"I think this 2024 general assembly session is going to be about getting back to normal, and we feel that with revenues, but we're going to have to feel it with expenditures, it's our number one thing, we have to balance," said Ferguson.

There will be discussion about if taxes and fees to increase the state's revenue are needed.

So far, the senate president and the governor don't seem interested in doing so.

"I think that anything and any conversation around taxes, people need to understand my bar for that is very very high," said Moore.

Public safety and specifically juvenile crime will garner a lot of attention.

"Juvenile crime, you hear about it everywhere now and I think that's going to be the big issue that stands forward this session," said Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County.

Governor Wes Moore introduced three pieces of legislation targeting the issue.

Republican leadership wants to see the governor push for tougher laws.

"We've got to do something about juvenile crime and about repeat violent offenders. That's who's causing the problem in our state and we need to fix it." said Jason Buckel, the house minority leader.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wants changes to the ankle monitor system.

"We want very rapid notification and the allowance for law enforcement to interact with those individuals," said Scott.

Lawmakers have the next three months to address the major issues.