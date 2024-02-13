Advocates push for Blueprint state education funding in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On a rainy Monday night, most teachers are going over the Tuesday lesson plan.

But a group of several dozen teachers, parents, and advocates were at the state capital to push lawmakers for funding; holding blue glow sticks for the Blueprint, the extensive education reform which became law in 2021.

"It's crucial that our children get the best education," said Ruth Travis, a retired Baltimore City teacher.

The program promised to vastly upgrade Maryland's education system; among other things, raising teacher pay, improving equity and college and career readiness.

"The foundation and the bedrock of any community, any civilization is how well they educate their children," said Janna Parker, a former teacher and Prince George's County parent, "And if we don't pay for it on the front end, we pay for it on the back end. And I don't want to pay for it on the back end."

The Blueprint carries a premium price: $3.8 billion in additional funding over ten years. Right now, it's only getting funding until fiscal year 2027.

Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) is cosponsoring the 'Fair Share for Maryland Act' which, among other things, would raise taxes on high-income earners. Hettleman told WMAR it could raise $1.6 billion to help fund the Blueprint.

"It's taking a look at individual brackets, it's taking a look at corporate taxes and closing some loopholes that exist," said Hettleman.

All of this still has to play out - but advocates don't want the blueprint to wash away.

"Maryland actually has a history of passing education reform laws and not fully funding them. We really don't want to see that happen with the Blueprint," said Shamoyia Gardiner, executive director of Strong Schools Maryland.