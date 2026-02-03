Maryland Attorney General's status report on 2025 police involved death investigations

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released a status report on 21 police involved death investigations launched in 2025.

Of those investigations, 19 have since wrapped up.

Thus far all were deemed justified, resulting in no prosecutions against police.

Here is a list:



Below is a list of 2025 investigations that remain open:



Jamal Thompson died at the hospital in December 2025 after Montgomery County Police committed him under an Emergency Evaluation Petition. Pytorcarcha Brooks, 70, was shot and killed by Baltimore City Police on June 25, 2025 after allegedly lunging at officers with a knife.



Already in 2026 there have been six police involved civilian deaths. Prosecutors have already deemed two of them justified.



Jamarl Muse was shot and killed by Baltimore City Police on January 20, 2026 after allegedly firing at officers. Prosecutors have since cleared the involved officers of wrongdoing. A juvenile female dies in Howard County Police custody on January 17, 2026. Demarcus Irish was shot and killed by Charles County Sheriff's deputies after approaching them with a machete on February 11, 2026. Prosecutors have since cleared the involved officers of wrongdoing. Dwight Hawkins was shot to death by Baltimore Police on February 24, 2026, after allegedly displaying a handgun. Samuel Brown died February 27, 2026 following a physical altercation with a Baltimore County Police officer. Alexander LaMorie was shot to death by Howard County Police on March 1, 2026 after refusing to drop a knife.

Here are the Attorney General reports from 2024 and 2023.