Driver, passenger killed in crash after attempting to flee from MDTA police on I-95

BALTIMORE — A police-involved crash leaves one dead.

It happened at 2:18am in downtown Baltimore. According to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, an MDTA officer saw an Infiniti sedan going north on I-95.

The officer began to follow the Infiniti as it took exit 55 onto Key Highway to attempt a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the Infiniti did not pull over. Both cars turned west onto E. McComas Street, where the driver of the Infiniti punched the gas.

As a result, the driver lost control, left the roadway, and hit a support pillar under I-95.

The officer gave medical treatment to the driver and passenger of the Infiniti. However, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us .

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

The involved officer’s vehicle was equipped with a dashboard camera. The IID will generally release body-worn and/or dashboard camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.