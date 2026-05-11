WMAR-2 News Candidate Guide - 2026 Primary Election

Find out more about who's running to represent you. Click on the race or set of races you are interested in learning more about.
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Maryland Primaries: Gubernatorial CandidatesFind out more about who is running for Governor in Maryland in 2026. Incumbent Wes Moore has one primary challenger, and nine Republicans are vying for the nomination.
Meet the candidates for Howard County ExecutiveA former state delegate, a restaurant consultant, and two sitting county council members are all in the running.
Maryland congressional candidate guide ahead of contentious midtermMaryland's eight congressional districts have been the subject of national debate over redistricting. Find out who's running in your district and what they stand for.
A closer look at the candidates running to represent you in AnnapolisAnnapolis lawmakers are up for election. Learn more about the candidates in competitive primaries and what they can do for you.