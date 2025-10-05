Video shows man in Cambridge charging at police with a knife before being killed

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Graphic police body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly officer involved shooting in Cambridge last month.

Officers were originally called about a naked man chasing a woman around with a knife near Seaway Lane and Riverside Wharf.

On scene police encounter 30-year-old Ryan Garcy.

Corporal Jacob Weber tells Garcy to drop the knife if he wants to talk.

Garcy replies "just shoot me already."

Weber responds "I'm not gonna shoot you," instead asking Garcy what his name is.

Garcy answers with expletives, while beginning to advance towards Weber.

With his taser drawn, Weber orders Garcy to "stay back."

Garcy becomes even more agitated, and charges.

Weber tries retreating, but is forced to shoot as an armed Garcy closes in.

The video ends with officers rendering first aid to Garcy, who later dies.

No officers were injured. The video shows the incident from the viewpoint of three different officers, including Weber.

To watch the video, click here, but beware it is graphic in nature.