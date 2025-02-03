22 people in Maryland died during encounters with police in 2024

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released a status report on 22 police involved death investigations from 2024.

In 2021 the State General Assembly passed a law tasking the Attorney General's Office with investigating and reviewing all civilian fatalities during encounters with police.

Beginning October 1, 2023 the office was granted sole authority to criminally prosecute officers, whereas only local state's attorney's could previously do so.

Out of the 22 deaths in 2024, prosecutors declined to charge in nine incidents while 13 remain under investigation.

So far only one case has resulted in criminal charges against officers involved.

Two Anne Arundel County Police officers were charged in December for misconduct in office. The case is still in litigation.

Here's a list of the cleared cases.

January 9, 2024: Sha-Kim Webley was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police after firing at officers from inside a Pikesville convenience store on Reisterstown Road.

January 10, 2024: Craig Cousin died after being restrained by family and police while experiencing a mental health crisis at an Owings Mills drive-thru window.

January 30, 2024:Artell Cunningham was shot and killed after approaching New Carrollton Police officers with a gun. Cunningham was suspected of a carjacking and shooting earlier that day.

February 1, 2024: Melvin Jay was shot and killed inside his own apartment by a Prince George's County Police officer who mistook him as an intruder. An investigation later showed Jay was armed with two loaded handguns.

April 8, 2024: DeMarco Davis died after being hit by oncoming traffic while fleeing police and driving the wrong way on I-695.

April 20, 2024: Kayla Rodriguez-Garcia was fatally hit head-on by Jamal Steele who sped away from police on Liberty Road in Carroll County.

April 27, 2024:Jasmin Gimon died after being hit by Timothy Pack who sped past police in Bethesda.

July 22, 2024: Yemaya Wilson died while traveling as a passenger in a speeding car fleeing police on Route 50 in Easton.

We're working on compiling the list of 13 cases still being investigated:

