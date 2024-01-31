Maryland Attorney General issues status report on 2023 police involved deaths

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Wednesday released a status report on 20 police involved death investigations over the last 15 months.

In 2021 the General Assembly passed a law tasking the Attorney General's Office with investigating and reviewing all civilian fatalities that happened during encounters with police.

Beginning on October 1, 2023 the office was granted sole authority to criminally prosecute officers, whereas previously only local state's attorney's where the alleged offense occurred could do so.

Since its inception the office has investigated 43 fatal incidents, including 22 shootings and 16 vehicle incidents.

From 2022 to 2023 there was a 15 percent decline in police involved shootings.

To date just one case has resulted in criminal charges, although it did not involve a use of force.

Last May a Baltimore City Police officer was indicted for vehicular manslaughter after accidentally striking and killing a person riding a scooter on the way to an emergency call.

Of the 20 cases between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023 — 11 remain open and active.

