Deputies cleared in shooting death of wanted man wearing body armor, charging with machete

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — A pair of Charles County Sheriff's deputies have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing for the February shooting death of a wanted man armed with a machete.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office recently issued an investigative report detailing how Demarcus Irish was "acting erratically, unpredictably, and not in his right state of mind," following a breakup.

Despite the ex obtaining a court issued protective order against Irish, he continued coming around breaking into and vandalizing her home.

Leading up to an armed fatal confrontation with Irish on February 11, police ran into him on multiple occasions.

In one instance when deputies found Irish on his ex's property, he reportedly "refused to speak to the supervisor and walked away, stating that he did not like the police."

Then on February 9, Irish's ex found her home window left open with extensive damage to appliances and furniture.

While officers were on scene investigating the apparent burglary, Irish tried calling his ex several times.

At one point police spoke with Irish who allegedly told them "he was armed, on his way to [her] residence, and planning to shoot anyone in his way."

Things culminated on February 11 when Irish again showed up wearing body armor and carrying a machete.

After refusing orders to drop the weapon, sergeant Andrew Coulby and patrolman first class Brennan Kunz shot Irish to death after he charged at them.

Prosecutors spoke to witnesses and reviewed body-worn camera footage of the incident before concluding their actions were justified.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.