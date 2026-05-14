BPD officer criminally cleared in 2025 shooting death of 70-year-old woman

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer who shot and killed an armed 70-year-old woman inside of her home last June will not be criminally charged.

On Thursday the Maryland Attorney General's Office released their final investigative report into the incident.

Pytorcarcha Brooks died on June 25.

A family member called police after she allegedly tried stabbing him with a kitchen knife while checking up on her at the request of a social worker.

As arriving officers and medics tried speaking with Brooks she reportedly swiped a knife at them.

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It was determined that Brooks was experiencing a mental health crisis requiring further evaluation.

At this point officers forced their way inside the home to secure Brooks.

According to the Attorney General's report, Brooks refused police orders to drop the knife, and instead advanced towards officer Stephen Galewski.

At first Galewski deployed a taser which had no effect on Brooks.

While backing away, Galewski fell over a piece of furniture with Brooks closing in on him. That's when officer Stephen Colbert fatally shot Brooks.

An autopsy revealed Brooks was shot four times. Toxicology tests detected no substances in her body. The family member originally told police he believed Brooks was not taking her medication.