Man shot by police after trying to drive away during traffic stop

An officer involved shooting that happened Thursday night in Prince George's County is under investigation.

Around 8:40 p.m., a PGPD lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on a car at 23rd Avenue at East-West Highway.

When a backup officer arrived, the driver was asked to get out the car.

Police say while one officer stood with the driver, the second officer began searching the car. As the search progressed, the driver jumped back in the car and allegedly began to drive away with the officer still inside.

The officer shot his gun, striking the suspect. The vehicle ultimately crashed into a pole about 100 yards from the initial stop, police say.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. Both officers were taken to a hospital where they have since been released.