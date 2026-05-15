No charges filed against officer involved in crash that killed juvenile in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that no charges will be filed against the officer involved in the January 17, 2026, deadly police-involved crash in Howard County.

The crash resulted in the death of a juvenile female.

According to police, an officer in an unmarked car attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord on Route 32 in the area of Broken Land Parkway at 1:52 a.m.

RELATED: Bodycam footage shows moments before crash that killed juvenile in Howard County

Authorities say the car fled from the traffic stop. Bodycam footage, which begins at this point, shows the officer pursuing the Honda until it crashed into a wooded area and overturned.

The officer exited his cruiser and drew his weapon while approaching the driver's side door.

After calling for backup and emergency medical services, additional officers arrived at the scene and approached the vehicle with the original officer.

They identified themselves as police and ordered the occupants to show their hands, but received no response.

Moments later, an officer reported that the Honda had caught fire.

The Howard County Fire Department arrived and extinguished the blaze, which allowed officers to locate the juvenile female.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the juvenile died from head injuries sustained when the Honda struck a tree. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Attorney General's Office identified the officer involved as Brian Maurantonio, a four-year veteran assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Section.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officer in this case," the AG's Office stated.