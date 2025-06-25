Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No charges for officers involved in chase of carjacking suspect killed on I-495

Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigations Division
A still image from a witness officer’s body-worn camera. Ms. Redd, circled in blue, can be seen running across the Beltway. Sgt. Shomper’s flashlight beam, circled in red, can be seen approaching the guardrail on the shoulder of the Beltway, and Chief Beale, circled in red, can be seen climbing over the Mercedes. Ofc. Hazel is not visible because he was positioned behind the Mercedes on the other side of the fence.<br/>
OXON HILL, Md. — Four police officers have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing related to the February death of a carjacking suspect in Prince George's County.

It all took place in a parking lot off Oxon Hill Road.

That's where police spotted a vehicle carjacked earlier in the day.

The officers staked out the location and noticed 23-year-old Aniyah Redd getting behind the wheel.

RELATED: Carjacking suspect dies after being hit by cars while running from police on I-495

Police tried to stop her, but she refused and fled.

Eventually Redd crashed into a ditch, flipping the car over.

Instead of surrendering, Redd climbed a fence and ran across I-495.

An oncoming BMW struck Redd, sending her airborne at speeds between 37 and 45mph.

"Ms. Redd then landed and slid approximately fifteen feet before coming to rest," a report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office found. "Once at rest, a Honda pickup truck drove over Ms. Redd and dragged her approximately ninety- five feet."

The Attorney General determined there was "no evidence to indicate that the subject officers conduct demonstrated a wanton and reckless disregard for human life."

