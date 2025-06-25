No charges for officers involved in chase of carjacking suspect killed on I-495

OXON HILL, Md. — Four police officers have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing related to the February death of a carjacking suspect in Prince George's County.

It all took place in a parking lot off Oxon Hill Road.

That's where police spotted a vehicle carjacked earlier in the day.

The officers staked out the location and noticed 23-year-old Aniyah Redd getting behind the wheel.

Police tried to stop her, but she refused and fled.

Eventually Redd crashed into a ditch, flipping the car over.

Instead of surrendering, Redd climbed a fence and ran across I-495.

An oncoming BMW struck Redd, sending her airborne at speeds between 37 and 45mph.

"Ms. Redd then landed and slid approximately fifteen feet before coming to rest," a report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office found. "Once at rest, a Honda pickup truck drove over Ms. Redd and dragged her approximately ninety- five feet."

The Attorney General determined there was "no evidence to indicate that the subject officers conduct demonstrated a wanton and reckless disregard for human life."