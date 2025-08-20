No charges for the bailiff who shot man that pulled out weapon in courthouse

BALTIMORE — Attorney General Anthony Brown announced there will be no charges filed in the police-involved shooting that happened in the North Avenue District Courthouse.

It all started on January 31, when a man, later identified as Garry Wright Jr., entered the courthouse around 8:40 a.m.

While standing near the entrance, Wright pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at his head.

Multiple bailiffs told Wright to drop his weapon, but he didn't listen.

Eventually a bailiff, identified as Gary Brown, drew his gun and pointed it at Wright.

During the interaction, both Brown and Wright fired their weapons.

Wright shot himself in the head, while Brown's shots hit Wright in the leg. Wright was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say he died the next day.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject special officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law.