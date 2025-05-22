Bodycam footage reveals ending to shootout on York Road that left suspect dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police released bodycam footage from a deadly police-involved shooting earlier this month.

The shooting occurred May 12 in the 4600 block of York Road.

Officers had approached the man, identified as Jai Marc Howell, who instantly took off running.

RELATED: Armed man killed after shootout identified along with Baltimore Police officers involved

The two-minute video opens from the viewpoint of Detective Steven Foster, an 11-year veteran with the department.

While chasing Howell, Foster can be heard yelling "put that gun down bro," and later saying "I'm gonna shoot you bro, I'm gonna shoot you, you better put it down bro. You better put it down."

Seconds later, gunshots rang out and Howell was struck.

The footage was slowed down and officers zoomed in to what appeared to be a weapon in Howell's hand.

Howell was seen on the footage raising his arms to open fire at police, which Police Commissioner Richard Worley previously confirmed.

Police revealed a photo of that weapon, with an extended magazine.

Baltimore City Police

The remaining minute and a half of the footage was from the perspectives of Detective Enger Jimenez, a four-year veteran of the department, and Detective Tony Tiburzi, a five-year veteran of the department.

All three officers are assigned to the Northern District Action Team.

Both detectives, like detective Foster, were seen returning fire at Howell.

Following the shooting, the officers are seen securing the weapon and attempting to render aid to Howell.

Howell had been taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

Note: The footage can be seen as disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised.