Baltimore Police release video of fatal police-involved shooting

BALTIMORE — Officers with the group violence unit confronted Dwight Hawkins at a liquor store on Belair Avenue and pursued him when he attempted to walk out of the business and took off.

The body-worn camera footage clearly shows a gun in his hand a matter of seconds before two officers opened fire shooting as many 17 rounds.

“The officers are doing exactly what we want them to do. They’re going in there,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, “They’re trying to get guns off the street. Clearly, they were drawn to this individual who they were extremely correct. He had a handgun.”

The gun turned out to be a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic.

Police say they’ve made 181 gun arrests this year where people complied, surrendering the weapons without incident.