Family of autistic 25-year-old killed in police shooting calls his death 'senseless and callous'

COLUMBIA, Md. — State investigators have identified 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie as the man who died died during a police encounter early Sunday morning.

LaMorie, an autistic man, had just recently moved into Patuxent Commons, a building dedicated to supporting the independence of adults with disabilities.

He was diagnosed at 13 and was able to function with it in his daily life, his family stated, and “refused to be hampered by” the challenges of it.

"Autism makes me unique, and it's helped me meet a lot of the people I care about," he wrote.

LaMorie was raised by his mother and grew up in a military-veteran family, the great-grandson of a retired New York City Policeman and grandson of a New York City Firefighter.

He had earned his Associate’s Degree, was a student at the University of Maryland Global Campus and served on the Autism and Grief Project Advisory Board with the Hospice Foundation of America. He had also presented on panels at the San Diego Comic Con.

“Everyone who knew and loved Alexander (Alex) LaMorie is deeply saddened and shocked by his death… Alex was a kind, loving, and enthusiastic person, and a bright light in the community" his family told WMAR-2 News in a statement. “Like many, we struggle to understand the circumstances surrounding his senseless and callous death. The family appreciates your kind thoughts, prayers and requests your compassion, understanding and privacy as we come to terms with this profound and tragic event.”

Shortly after midnight Sunday, LaMorie called 911 for a wellness check, threatening to harm himself.

Police officers encountered him in the parking lot where investigators say had a knife in his hands and did not listen to commands to drop it.

Three officers with field operations command now identified by the state as Joel Rodriguez, Cody Bostic and PFC Joseph Riebau, discharged their weapons at LaMorie. They are two, six and 10 year veterans of the Howard County police department respectively.

He died just feet from the entrance to the building he had just moved into and a community he was excited to be a part of, according to family.

Some neighbors witnessed the graphic aftermath and wondered if non-lethal force could have been used, knowing the building has special needs residents.

“You have to be aware of that. You have to be well aware of that. Especially a brand new building like this,” a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said.

“Like many others with autism, he was dedicated and involved with keeping himself healthy and stable. If the circumstances required, he had a safety plan and knew to call others for help,” his family stated.

Blair Sabol Patuxent Commons apartments located at 6441 Freetown Road opened in Fall 2025.

Two days after the deadly shooting, grief counseling took place on site and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

The Autism Society of Maryland which helped bring Patuxent Commons to life, said in a statement Tuesday “[w]e did not know Alex LaMorie. However, we do know that he was much more than his disability. He was a beloved son, a highly intelligent advocate and a valued member of this community. We want to honor his contribution and memory with dignity and grace."

Howard County police officers undergo training to be certified members of Crisis Intervention Teams.

The agency also partners with the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, though it’s not clear if any members were at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the AG’s office. The officers on scene were wearing body cameras.

Per Maryland state law, footage should be released before the end of the month.

