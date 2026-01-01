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Carroll 250 Traveling Exhibit at Hampstead DayDate: May 16, 2026
Time: 8 am-3 pm
Location: Main Street, Hampstead, Carroll County
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Chestertown Tea Party FestivalThe free weekend event features a reenacted "tea toss" along the Chester River.
Date: May 22-24, 2026
Location: Chestertown
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Westminster Memorial Day ParadeDate: May 25, 2026
Time: 10 am
Location: Downtown Westminster
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We the People Prince George's 250th Block PartyDate: May 30, 2026
Time: 11-3:30pm
Location: Bowie Center for the Performing Arts
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Skirmish demo at Antietam BattlefieldThe 3rd US Regular Infantry will present military and civilian living history near the Newcomer House, including a skirmish demonstration.
Date: May 30, 2026
Time: 1pm
Location: Newcomer House at 18422 Shepherdstown Pike in Keedysville
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The Evolution of our American flagHow did America go from the British Colonial Flag to our American symbol of freedom?
Date: June 14, 2026
Time: 1 pm
Location: 324 N. Kenmore Ave., Bel Air
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Money of the 13 Colonies ExhibitDate: June 3- August 2, 2026
Time: Varies
Location: 9 Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg
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Flag Day in St. MichaelsJoin the St. Michaels community for a Flag Day celebration featuring a patriotic boat parade through the harbor and additional activities to honor the Stars and Stripes as part of the Talbot 250 celebrations.
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time: 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
Location: St. Michaels
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The Evolution of our American flagHow did America go from the British Colonial Flag to our American symbol of freedom?
Date: June 14, 2026
Time: 1 pm
Location: 324 N. Kenmore Ave., Bel Air
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Sail 250 MarylandClick for events across our region celebrating Maryland and its rich history.
Date: June 24-30
Time: Various
Location: Various
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Darlington Independence Day CelebrationAn evening of food, fun, and fireworks in Darlington!
Time: 5:30 pm
Date: June 27th
Location: Downtown Darlington
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MD Two Fifty: Honoring the SignersVisit the Thomas Stone National Historic Site for a special program honoring the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.
Date: July 2-4, 2026
Time: All Day
Location: Thomas Stone National Historic Site, 6655 Rose Hill Road, Port Tobacco, MD
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Calvert County Star Spangled SpectacularFree community event with live music, local food vendors, kids’ activities, vendors, and a fireworks display to end the evening
Date: July 3, 2026
Time: 4 pm
Location: 140 Calvert Fair Drive, Prince Frederick
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Salute to Cecil County Veterans- America 250 CelebrationTime: 4 pm
Date: July 3rd
Location: North East Community Park
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Salute to Cecil County Veterans- America 250 CelebrationTime: 4 pm
Date: July 3rd
Location: North East Community Park
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Star-Spangled 250th at Oregon RidgeCelebrate America 250 at Oregone Ridge Park with Music Director Jonathan Heyward and the BSO. Purchase tickets in advance.
Date: July 3 and 4
Time: 8 pm
Location: Oregon Ridge Park
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Fourth of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm MuseumDate: July 4, 2026
Time: 4-10 pm
Location: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center Street, Westminster
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Washington County 250th Anniversary CelebrationThis family-friendly celebration will feature live music, food and drink vendors, kids zones, exhibits, local businesses and artisans, a live drone show, and fireworks.
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
Time: 12:00 – 5:00 pm
Location: Washington County Agricultural Education Center
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Open House: Drayden African American SchoolhouseVisit the Drayden African American School House, one of the nation's best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses.
Date: Various
Location: 18287 Cherryfield Road, Drayden, MD
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Allegany Maryland 250 CelebrationCelebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and Allegany County's unique history with your neighbors at this free community celebration. Live entertainment all day. The burial of a time capsule and planting of the Liberty Tree.
Date: July 4, 2026
Location: Canal Place, 13 Canal St., Cumberland
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Frederick's 4th: An Independence Day CelebrationCelebrate the largest Independence Day celebration in Frederick County with two stages of entertainment alongside family-friendly rides and amusements, food trucks, beer gardens, and a dazzling fireworks show!
Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 12-9 pm
Location: Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz Street, Frederick
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Howard County 4th of July on the Lakefront4th of July at Downtown Columbia Lakefront. Pack a picnic or support one of the local food vendors.
Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 3 pm start
Location: 10275 Wincopin Cir., Columbia
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Historic Annapolis Fourth of July FestivalJoin Historic Annapolis for a full day of history. One ticket gets you into all 3 locations.
Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 12- 4 pm
Location: William Paca House and Garden, Hogshead Trades Museum, and the Museum of Historic Annapolis.
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Bel Air Independence DayA full day of food, fund, and patriotism in Bel Air.
Time: 6:45am kick-off
Date: July 4th
Location: Downtown Bel Air
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Carroll County at 250: People, Place, and the Making of HistoryRibbon-cutting and opening of "Carroll County at 250: People, Place, and the Making of History," showcasing artifacts from Carroll County.
Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Time: 5:00 pm
Location: Historical Society of Carroll County, 210 E. Main Street, Westminster
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Washington County 250th Anniversary CelebrationDowntown Hagerstown will host the Stars & Stripes Street Festival in honor of the nation's 250th birthday. The City of Hagerstown will also be installing a new time capsule.
Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Time: 4:00- 9:00 pm
Location: South Potomac Street & Public Square, Downtown Hagerstown
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Frederick County: 1776 the Musical1776, the Tony Award-winning musical by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone, takes us inside the hallowed halls of Philadelphia in one of the most defining moments in history. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased ahead of time.
Date: July 10, 11, 12 2026
Time: Varies
Location: New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick Street, Frederick
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Garrett 250Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary at the Garrett 250 Birthday Bash.
Enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, delicious food, and a spectacular evening drone light show.
Date: July 18, 2026
Location: Garrett County Fairgrounds
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Voices of the Maryland 400Learn more about the soldiers, now called the Maryland 400, and hear accounts of their actions in battle.
Date: July 22, 2026
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: 2300 Waverly Mansion Drive, Marriottsville
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Miles for Maryland trail challenge at Assateague State ParkMaryland's state parks, including Assateague State Park on the Eastern Shore, are participating in the "Miles for Maryland" Trail Challenge to honor America's 250th anniversary. The challenge encourages participants to walk or hike 250 miles at state parks through the end of 2026. Assateague State Park offers hiking, biking, fishing, camping, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
Date: January 1 – December 31, 2026
Time: Dawn to dusk (park hours)
Location: Assateague State Park
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Explore Anne Arundel County's past and present on new America 250 trailVisit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County want you to celebrate America's 250th birthday by exploring sites across the county, sharing their own "revolutionary" stories.
Southwest Airlines unveils a new patriotic America 250 plane at BWISouthwest Airlines unveiled a patriotic aircraft at BWI Airport for the America 250 initiative, alongside a $250,000 investment in nonprofits.
Free Navy concerts to networking opportunities: Events for veteransVeterans in the Baltimore area have a few opportunities this weekend and into early next week to connect with the community, enjoy live music, and be recognized for their service.
Historic Maryland desegregation carousel reopens on the National MallThe Smithsonian reopened the historic National Carousel on the National Mall. The ride has deep ties to Maryland's desegregation at Gwynn Oak Park.
Baltimore fourth-grade students attend 'Explore Day' at Fort McHenryFourth-grade students from across Baltimore attended "Explore Day" at Fort McHenry to learn about Maryland's history and receive national park passes.
Photographic scavenger hunt to celebrate "America in miniature"To celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, Maryland State Parks has a photographic scavenger hunt to get you around the state that's been referred to as "America in Miniature."