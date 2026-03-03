Man hospitalized after encounter with Baltimore County Police officer dies, AG's Office says

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man critically injured after a confrontation with a Baltimore County Police officer has died, according to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Samuel Brown, 56, died Friday, February 27, officials say.

According to a case report provided to WMAR-2 News, on February 16, Officer Hadel of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the area of Whitehead Court and Security Boulevard for reports of a subject asleep at the wheel of their car.

Officer Hadel found Brown asleep in the driver's seat of a black Infiniti QX80, woke him up and smelled alcohol on Brown's breath.

The report states Brown got out of the vehicle, confronted the officer and hit him in the arm. Hadel punched back. Brown fell and struck his head on the pavement.

On Friday, Brown's family and friends gathered in Windsor Mill, stating that he had been moved to hospice care.

"Two days ago, the doctors made it clear — to myself and the family — that they've done all they can, and he has been moved to hospice care," Roberto Silva, a friend of Brown, said.

Those gathered called for transparency, demanding the release of body camera video from the incident.

Despite the family's plea, the IID noted that, under its protocol, body-worn camera footage is generally released within 20 business days of the incident.

"These investigative steps may include collecting and analyzing physical evidence, interviewing witnesses, and obtaining additional video footage from the scene. Releasing footage before these steps are completed could compromise the integrity of the investigation and any potential prosecution," the IID said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident — including cellphone video or private surveillance footage — is asked to contact the IID at 410-576-7070 or email IID@oag.maryland.gov.