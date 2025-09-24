Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police cleared in killing of Oxon Hill man who stabbed two people before setting apartment on fire

oxon hill police shooting
Maryland Attorney General's Office via Prince George's County Police Bodyworn Camera footage
Images 1 &amp; 2: Still images from the body-worn cameras of the subject officers. <br/>Left Photo: Image from Lt. Martinez’s body-worn camera that shows Mr. Bucknor beginning to lunge toward Lt. Martinez. Right Photo: Image from Cpl. Johnson’s body-worn camera footage that shows Mr. Bucknor moving toward Cpl. Johnson, with the knife circled in red.
OXON HILL, Md. — Complete self defense.

That's how the Maryland Attorney General's Office summed up the actions of two Prince George's County Police officers who shot and killed a knife wielding man back in April.

Aevon Roy Bucknor, Jr., 44, had just stabbed a man and woman inside a Ft. Washington apartment before setting the building on fire.

Police kill man in National Harbor after he allegedly stabbed two people, set their apartment on fire

Later that morning, Corporal Phillip Johnson and Lieutenant James Martinez encountered Bucknor near National Harbor.

For 10 seconds they ordered Bucknor to drop the knife, for which he refused.

Instead Bucknor advanced and even lunged at an officer, prompting them to fire.

According to a newly released investigative report from the Attorney General,"Bucknor suffered one gunshot wound under his right clavicle bone that entered his chest cavity and punctured his lung."

Image 3: An on-scene photograph taken by the Maryland State Police (MSP) of the knife dropped by Mr. Bucknor. As shown, the knife is covered in blood, and the blade is approximately 8 inches long.

Evidence suggests officers did not shoot Bucknor at close range.

"Because complete self-defense also applies to Voluntary Manslaughter, a prosecutor would be unable to prove any homicide offense in this matter," the report concluded. "Accordingly, the Office of the Attorney General will not charge the subject officers with a homicide offense."

