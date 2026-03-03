No charges for officer who shot and killed man armed with bow and arrow

ARBUTUS, Md. — There will be no charges filed for the police-involved shooting that killed a man armed with a bow and arrow, the Attorney General's Office announced.

On April 23, 2025, the Baltimore County Police Department received multiple reports of a man carrying a loaded bow and arrow in the 1400 block of Linden Avenue in Arbutus.

The man, later identified as Arvel Jones, Sr., was wearing a mask and shooting arrows at passing cars.

RELATED: Man reportedly armed with bow and arrow shot and killed by police in Arbutus

A uniformed officer found Jones in the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue and requested backup.

Detective Todd Wiedel responded and approached Jones.

Almost simultaneously, Wiedel shot at Jones and Jones fired an arrow back at the officer, police say.

The arrow missed the officer but Jones was struck. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division began investigating the fatal police-involved shooting on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and concluded its investigation on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The office determined the officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law.