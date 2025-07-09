Bodycam footage released in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released body camera footage in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman.

This stems from an incident on June 25, when officers responded to the 2700 block of Mosher for two calls for service.

Body camera footage shows the officers trying to speak to 70-year-old Pytorcarcha Brooks, believed to be having mental health crisis.

At one point, she cracked the door and swung a knife at officers.

After several attempts to speak to Brooks, the officers kicked down the door.

When they kicked in the door, they saw her holding a knife. The officers gave her numerous commands to drop it but she didn't listen.

Instead, the woman lunged at officers with the weapon, police say, while they were attempting to get her to the hospital.

Officers fired a taser to restrain her, but it was "ineffective." The video shows Brooks fall to the couch momentarily, before popping back up with the knife.

One of the involved officers tried to exit the house and tripped over a chair. While laying down, the woman lunged again, causing a second officer to fire two shots at the woman.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The involved officers were identified as Stephen Colbert, an eight-year veteran of the department, and Stephen Galewski, a three-year veteran.

Baltimore Police report there have been more than 26 calls to this house this year, including calls for behavioral health crises.

The officer who fell was taken to the hospital and was assessed for a possible back injury.

To watch the video, click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.