No charges for officer who shot man that charged him with spear

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The officer that shot a man that charged him with a spear in Howard County won't be facing charges.

On June 9, the Howard County Police Department responded to the area of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane for a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

The caller identified himself as Micah Booker and said that he just stabbed his brother.

Booker gave a description of himself and told police he was armed with multiple items including a spear.

When the officer arrived, he told Booker to drop the weapon.

Body camera footage from shows Booker charging the responding officer with the spear.

The officer shot Booker and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined the officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law.