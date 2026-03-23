Maryland AG clears Baltimore County officers in fatal Essex shooting

BALITMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has decided not to file charges against Baltimore County officers involved in a deadly shooting in December 2025.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Holgate Drive in Essex.

On December 9, at 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene for reports of a stabbing.

RELATED: One man killed in police-involved shooting in Essex Wednesday night

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as Howard Sye, holding a knife.

Responding officers gave Sye commands to drop the knife, but he did not comply. When an officer attempted to take the knife, Sye punched the officer in the head, while still maintaining his control of the knife.

Officers then fired their service weapons, striking Sye multiple times.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported Sye to the hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved were identified as:

Officer Malia Hooper

Officer Trent LaPosta

Officer First Class Nicholas Vaginer

Officer Hunter Cortes

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) completed a full evaluation of the incident and concluded its investigation on March 16, 2026. Officials say the decision not to file charges came after it was determined that the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.