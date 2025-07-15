Woman left 'completely transected at the waist' after being hit by driver fleeing police stop

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A Hyattsville Police officer won't face criminal charges for a deadly pursuit back in February.

Private Carlos Flores first stopped a Lincoln sedan for a broken break light on East-West Highway.

Initially the driver pulled over, but quickly sped off, with Flores briefly following from behind.

After about 30 seconds, Flores broke things off.

Just beyond the 23rd Avenue intersection, the getaway driver struck and killed 33-year-old Esmeralda Montoya-Perez.

An autopsy revealed the suspect's car overturned leaving Perez in a ravine on the side of the road with her body "completely transected at the waist."

The driver was taken into custody with minor injuries. Officials haven't yet released their name or revealed what, if any, charges they face.

As for Flores, state prosecutors issued an investigative report concluding he committed no crime.