Report: Calvert County Sheriff's deputy followed departmental policy leading up to deadly car chase

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A Calvert County Sheriff's deputy has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing related to a deadly car chase last December.

Overnight on December 12 deputy Ryan Campbell attempted to pull over a Nissan on Solomons Island Road for a broken brake light.

The driver, 32-year-old Savon Samuel, of Pikesville, refused to stop, and later ran a red light leading to a t-bone crash with a Honda driven by 58-year-old Servon Gatewood, who died on scene.

According to a newly released investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the pursuit lasted approximately 40 seconds over an 0.8 mile stretch.

In declining to press charges against Campbell, the Attorney General determined that he followed departmental policy and acted within his legal authority.

"There is insufficient evidence to prove that Deputy Campbell’s decision to pursue the Nissan created an unjustifiable risk that was a gross deviation from the reasonable standard of care," the report states.

Samuel, however, is facing charges for his alleged actions.

As we previously reported, Samuel was convicted in 2024 of driving without a license, just two months after he was found guilty of driving drunk.

Due to judges in both cases suspending nearly all of Samuel's punishment, he ended up serving just seven days in jail.

That's not to mention in 2017 and 2018, Samuel was twice convicted of illegally carrying a handgun inside a vehicle. In total he received a one-year prison sentence.