No charges for officer who killed man in Dundalk shootout

DUNDALK, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer will not face charges after a fatal shooting in Dundalk.

On May 18, two officers responded to the 8200 block of North Boundary Road for the report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

When they arrived, the caller who reported the crisis told officers to meet her in the alley behind the house.

One officer remained at the front door while the other followed the caller around back, police say.

Body cam footage shows when the officer walked around back, he encountered the man who matched the description on the call, 43-year-old Glenn Pettie, Jr.

Pettie was armed and the officer immediately called out to him to drop it. Instead, Pettie fired at the officer, prompting a shootout between the two.

Pettie was injured during the exchange and officers gave him medical care until the medics arrived. He was later taken to a hospital where he died.

Neither officer was injured.

